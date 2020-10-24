PLO: Israel attacks escalate after normalisation with Arab states

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) has recorded a notable escalation in Israeli attacks against Palestinians since the recent normalisation agreements signed with Arab states, Arab48.com reported on Friday.

In a report, the PLO disclosed that it had recorded Israeli aggression on Palestinians between 15 September, the date of signing the deals in Washington, and 15 October.

The report found that Israel intensified expansion of its settlements, demolition of Palestinian homes, the killing and wounding of innocent people, carrying out raids and detention campaigns, and “systematic aggression” on religious institutions.

The PLO indicated that the Israeli annexation of occupied Palestinian lands is continuous, adding that it is accompanied by settlers’ attacks on Palestinian citizens.

According to the report, the Israeli occupation forces opened fire more than 240 times, killing two Palestinians, wounding more than 90 others, detaining more than 480 including children, and have demolished 25 homes and facilities.

The report also conveyed that the Israeli occupation conducted 370 raids on Palestinian cities, villages and neighbourhoods, as well as more than 30 attacks on religious institutions.

When it signed the deal with Israel, the United Arab Emirates claimed that Israel agreed to cancel the annexation of the occupied Palestinian lands. However, Israel denies this, asserting that the plan was only postponed and would be executed soon.

READ: Israeli settlers flood Palestinian farmland with sewage