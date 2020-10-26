Portuguese / Spanish / English

UNRWA in urgent need of $130m to deal with budget deficit

October 26, 2020 at 11:03 am | Published in: International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, UN
Palestinians receive food aid distributed by United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Gaza City, Gaza on 29 September 2020 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) urgently needs $130 million to cover its budget deficit for this year, spokesman Kazem Abu-Khalaf said yesterday.

Speaking to Palestine Voice radio, Abu-Khalaf said the money is needed to help UNRWA continue offering basic health, education and relief services.

He reiterated on the continuous efforts being exerted by the organisation in order to raise the funds needed to deal with its financial crisis.

Abu-Khalaf said that UNRWA is planning to coordinate with donor states in the coming years in order to afford a predictable budget which would guarantee the retention of its basic services.

