Israeli police limit Palestinians' access to Al-Aqsa

October 30, 2020 at 8:24 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians queue in front of the gate at Old Town district to enter Masjid Al-Aqsa to attend the events of Mawlid al-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Muslims' beloved Prophet Mohammad in Jerusalem on 29 October 2020. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
The Israeli police on Thursday limited the entry of Palestinians to Al-Aqsa Mosque by setting checkpoints in Jerusalem’s old city, Anadolu reports.

Since early morning, thousands of Palestinians gathered in Al-Aqsa Mosque complex where the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf (religious endowments) organized a celebration in connection with the anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad’s birth known as Mawlid al-Nabawi.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to Anadolu Agency, the Israeli police prevented the Palestinians, including children and women, from the West Bank areas to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque.

During the celebration, Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Sheikh Yousef Abu Sneina highlighted the life of Prophet Muhammad and his messages of tolerance and mercy to mankind.

Meanwhile, acting Chief Justice of Jerusalem’s Islamic Courts Wasif al-Bakri slammed the French president’s insulting remarks against Islam.

Thousands of Palestinians performed their prayers in Al-Aqsa adhering to the social distancing rule and wearing masks.

The Prophet’s birth celebrations this year coincide with protests across the Muslim world condemning the publications of offensive cartoons in France.

