US, UN hopes Israel-Lebanon talks reach solution to maritime borders crisis

The US and the United Nations (UN) hope that ongoing talks between Israel and Lebanon on resolving the maritime borders crisis reach a “long-awaited solution”, a statement announced on Thursday.

The US embassy in Israel published a statement on the issue, which was released by the government of the US and the office of the UN special coordinator for Lebanon.

“Building on progress from their 14 October meeting, on 28 and 29 October representatives from the governments of Israel and Lebanon held productive talks mediated by the United States and hosted by ​the office of the United Nations special coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL),” the statement read.

“The United States and UNSCOL remain hopeful that these negotiations will lead to a long-awaited resolution,” the statement added.

It reiterated: “The parties committed to continue negotiations next month.”

Lebanese President Michel Aoun announced earlier this month that a framework agreement was reached between Lebanon and Israel, mediated by the US and hosted by the UN, to initiate talks to reach a solution to the crisis of the maritime borders.

