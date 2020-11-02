Greece condemns Turkey exploration projects in Med

Greece yesterday urged Turkey to rescind a naval advisory announcing hydrocarbon exploration activity in the Mediterranean, saying the area it covered included the Greek continental shelf, Reuters reported.

NATO members Turkey and Greece are at odds over conflicting claims to hydrocarbon resources in the Eastern Mediterranean and the ranges of their continental shelves.

Greek Foreign Ministry officials said that Turkey’s new advisory, regarding the deployment of a research vessel between 1-14 November, covers an area that includes Greek continental shelf a few miles from Greek islands of Rhodes and Kastelorizo.

“Greece once again condemns this delinquent behaviour,” said Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in a written statement.

Dendias added that Athens is preparing an official diplomatic protest and will inform EU partners and allies on the issue.

In a rare moment of solidarity between the neighbours, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday to offer condolences after a strong earthquake felt in both countries and which killed civilians in the Turkish city of Izmir.

