Yemen pro-government forces clash with southern separatists

Forces loyal to the internationally-recognised government of Yemen have clashed with militants affiliated with the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the Al-Tiriya and Sheikh Salem areas in Abyan governorate in the south of the country, Anadolu reported.

The agency quoted a member of the mediation committee in Abyan, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al-Marqashi, as saying that the sound of shells and bombs could be heard throughout the provincial capital, Zinjibar on Saturday evening, adding that traffic between the capital and the city of Shaqra came to a halt for hours as a result.

Meanwhile, a pro-government military official said the STC militants have bombed the army forces’ positions in Al-Tariya, northeast of Zinjibar, prompting the army forces to respond and silence them.

The unnamed official accused the STC formations of violating the ceasefire and targeting army positions in more than one axis, adding: “Our forces are committed to the directives of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi to abide by the ceasefire.”

Anadolu reported the fighting stopped on Sunday after lasting several hours.

