Austria honours Palestinian hero in Vienna attack

A 23-year-old Palestinian was recognised for helping to save the life of a police officer during a deadly gun attack in Vienna.

According to Austrian media reports, Osama Joda was working in a nearby fast food chain restaurant until his manager was informed a terrorist was close and shooting at passers-by.

The attacker shot a police officer who was coming to help, so Osama rushed to pull the officer behind the concrete seat he was taking cover behind, and helped stop the bleeding from his wound. He later helped move the office to an ambulance in spite of the sound of gunshots in the vicinity.

As more police officers arrived, the shooter ran away, and the injured officer was transported to hospital by ambulance.

In recognition of his bravery, Osama was awarded the Golden Police Medal.

Omar Al-Rawi, a member of the municipal council of the Austrian capital, said – in a post on his Facebook – that the Palestinian youth “was one of the heroes of last night, who rescued the wounded policeman and evacuated him from the scene of the crime, endangering himself. We are proud of those of our youth and not those who are saturated with an extremist terrorist idea. May God grant you success, Osama, and protect you from all harm. “

It was also reported that a police officer who was shot and wounded by the gunman was taken to safety by two men of Turkish descent.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer praised them, saying: “More than ever: if people think that they can divide our society with violence, terror and fear it’s important to stand together.”

Daesh yesterday claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in Vienna, in a statement issued through its Amaq News Agency publishing with a picture and video purporting to show the gunman.

Austrian officials have identified the attacker as Kujtim Fejzulai, a dual citizen of Austria and North Macedonia, who had been sentenced to 22 months in jail in April 2019 for attempting to travel to Syria to join Daesh.

The gunman, who was killed by police minutes after opening fire on crowded bars, had been released from jail less than a year ago.