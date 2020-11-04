Palestinians condemn Vienna shooting

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, and the Fatah-controlled Palestinian Authority have both condemned Monday’s shooting in Vienna which killed four people.

“Intimidating civilians and killing innocents is not part of any religion and does not serve co-existence,” said Hamas. “We condemn the appalling and cowardly attack, extend our condolences to the victims’ families and wish a speedy recovery for the wounded.”

The movement stressed that the Palestinians are aware of the “danger” of terrorism. “We, as Palestinians, are the people who are most aware of the danger of terrorism as practiced against us systematically by the Israeli occupation on a daily basis.”

The PA Foreign Ministry expressed its “deep sympathy and solidarity with the families of the victims.” It added that, “We in Palestine are confident that Austria is able to confront these heinous terrorist acts and overcome them.”

