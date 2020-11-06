Portuguese / Spanish / English

Daesh executes UN engineer in Iraq

November 6, 2020
A Daesh soldier stands in front of people as they dig their own graves [File photo]
Daesh has executed a United Nations Development Organisation (UNDP) engineer who was recently kidnapped in Iraq’s western city of Al-Rutba, some 450 kilometres west of the capital Baghdad.

Alsumaria quoted a local source as saying that Amer Jadaan Al-Fahdawi was kidnapped on 25 October when he left a construction site to rebuild a damaged bridge in the eastern province of Anbar. The execution was announced in a video shared by Daesh on its website.

This is the first kidnapping recorded this year in Anbar, which has seen security stability after the military organisation’s withdrawal.

