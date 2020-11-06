Giant puppet to walk 8,000km to highlight plight of child refugees

A 3.5 metres tall puppet of a little girl is due to make the 8,000 kilometre journey from the Syrian-Turkish border to the UK in an effort to highlight the plight of child refugees.

Little Amal, as she has been named, will set off in April and is expected to arrive in the UK in July as part of The Walk which is being organised by Good Chance Theatre.

“The journey of Little Amal is a unique arts project that will, I hope, help heal some of the trauma that refugees have suffered, unite communities and bring attention to the valuable and most positive contribution our refugee friends have made and continue to make,” Tracey Seaward, Producer of The Walk, said.

The total number of clandestine migrants and asylum seekers who arrived in Europe in 2019 was 123,920, according to data collected by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

