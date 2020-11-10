Jordan votes amidst strict COVID-19 measures

Jordanians headed to ballot boxes to choose their MPs today amidst strict health and security measures put in place due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Quds Press reported.

Ballot boxes opened at 7am for some 4.5 million voters who are choosing the MPs of the 19th Jordanian parliament which consists of 130 members. Some 1,674 candidates have put themselves forward for election.

There have been many calls for boycotting the elections, but the Islamic Action Front and other leftist oppositions participated in the elections.

The Islamic Action Front, the political branch of the Muslim Brotherhood and the main opposition force in Jordan, has pledged "to work to defend people's rights, dignity and livelihood, and to confront corruption."

Jordanian analysts expected a low turnout because voters do not believe parliament has sufficient powers to enact change in the country.

