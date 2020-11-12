Yemen's Houthi-led govt appoints new envoy to Syria

Yemen's Houthi-led National Salvation Government (NSG) has appointed a new ambassador to Syria, one of the countries alongside Iran which recognises the Sanaa-based government.

According to Saba news agency yesterday, the President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, issued a decree appointing the head of the Yemeni media union, Abdullah Sabri, as Sanaa's new envoy to Damascus. His predecessor was Nayef Al-Qanis who was appointed in 2016, the same year that the NSG was formed following the Houthi-army takeover of the capital two years prior.

#Sanaa Appoints New Ambassador To #Syria President Political Council (SPC), the highest ruling authority in Sana'a, Mahdi al-Mashat issued on Wednesday a decree for appointing a new ambassador of #Yemen to Syria

Abdullah Ali Saleh Sabri was appointed as the ambassador

1/2 pic.twitter.com/o8fYe8WYZN — Bin Ghaleb (@BinCoronavirus) November 11, 2020

Sabri was reportedly injured last year along with relatives in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on their home in downtown Sanaa. His mother and sons were killed in the attack.

READ: Riyadh delays the inevitable; the Houthis have the power in Yemen, Hadi has no authority

The appointment of Sabri comes after the recent arrival of Iran's new Ambassador to Sanaa, Hasan Irlu, who met with senior Houthi officials on Sunday and reiterated Tehran's support for the Yemeni nation against the war of aggression and on-going blockade on the country by the coalition. There are also unconfirmed reports that Qatar may be considering appointing an envoy of its own to Sanaa.

Despite controlling the majority of Yemen's most densely populated areas, including its capital, and receiving the support of the majority of Yemen's armed forces, the NSG is not internationally-recognised. Currently the UN recognises the government of the Saudi-based, exiled President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

READ: Saudi Arabia's puppet Yemen government is hanging by a thread