Turkey to build port in Eastern Mediterranean 

November 13, 2020 at 3:13 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
An aerial photo shows Turkish-flagged drill ship Fatih' continue offshore drilling operations in company with Turkish battleship and a helicopter in the west of the Island of Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea on July 11, 2019 [Turkish National Defence Ministry / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
Turkey will build a transit-loan based main container port in the Eastern Mediterranean, which will operate as a gateway to the Middle East and Central Asia as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (the BRI) , the presidential office announced.

According to the Presidential Annual Plan for 2021, the most suitable location will be determined when survey and project works are carried out next year.

The project is in coordination with the Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry and the Environment and Urbanisation Ministry.

Ankara also said that Turkey will take steps for commercial initiatives in terms of logistics.

The BRI, which was kicked off by China, is among the greatest development projects of the 21st century, encompassing over 100 nations and international organisations. Reminiscent of the Silk Route, it plans to connect East Asia with Europe.

