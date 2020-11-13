Turkey to build port in Eastern Mediterranean 

Turkey will build a transit-loan based main container port in the Eastern Mediterranean, which will operate as a gateway to the Middle East and Central Asia as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (the BRI) , the presidential office announced.

According to the Presidential Annual Plan for 2021, the most suitable location will be determined when survey and project works are carried out next year.

The project is in coordination with the Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry and the Environment and Urbanisation Ministry.

Ankara also said that Turkey will take steps for commercial initiatives in terms of logistics.

The BRI, which was kicked off by China, is among the greatest development projects of the 21st century, encompassing over 100 nations and international organisations. Reminiscent of the Silk Route, it plans to connect East Asia with Europe.

