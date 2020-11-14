Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey rescues 29 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

November 14, 2020 at 1:01 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Migrants at sea on 14 September 2020 [Ministry Of National Defence/Anadolu Agency]
The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 29 asylum seekers Saturday who were stranded in the Aegean Sea, Anadolu Agency reports.

A Coast Guard vessel in northwestern Balikesir province was sent to the coast of Altinova district when a sailing boat was stranded at sea and called for help, according to an official statement.

Turkey has been a key transit point for migrants wanting to reach Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

