Syria girl who lost her leg in a Russia air strike hopes to walk again in Turkey

An eight-year-old Syrian girl who lost her leg in a Russian air strike is hoping to get treatment in Turkey and be able to walk again, Anadolu Agency reports.

Fatma Nasuh lost her leg when she was only three years old and has been walking with crutches ever since.

Her mother, Sirin Nasuh, said she walks three kilometers every day to go to school and wants to become a pediatrician who treats children who have lost their limbs.

"Come rain or snow, she never misses a day of school," she said.

She added her daughter lost her leg in a Russian air strike south of Aleppo province.

Taken to hospital in an unconscious state, Fatma woke up to learn that she lost a leg and her two-year-old brother died in the attack that killed many civilians.

Sirin told Anadolu Agency they decided to move to the northern province of Idlib after attacks on Aleppo by the regime intensified.

While the 2004 census put Idlib's population at a little over 1,258,000, as of 7 August 2020, the local population swelled to 4.1 million, 2.7 million of them internally displaced persons from other governorates and 2.8 million in need of food and medications, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported last month.

The COVID-19 infection rate in the province jumped nearly twentyfold between September and October, the UN said. Since then, it has climbed 300 per cent, with nearly 11,900 cases recorded by 16 November, up from 8,100 a week earlier.