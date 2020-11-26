Sudan denies voting for Israel at the UN

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry yesterday denied recent media reports claiming the state had voted in favor of Israel at the United Nations General Assembly.

"It has never happened that Sudan voted for any draft resolution presented by Israel, neither during the current nor previous sessions of the UN General Assembly," the ministry said in a statement, stressing that the media reports were "baseless".

The statement called on the media to ensure "accuracy and objectivity in reporting, as well as news sources' credibility."

Israeli media reported Sudan had voted for an Israeli sponsored resolution on entrepreneurship for sustainable development at the UN General Assembly's Second Committee last week.

The Foreign Ministry did not mention Sudan's stance on the draft resolution which passed 144-26.

Sudan has repeatedly rejected Israeli resolutions at the UN assembly, but on Monday, the government was reported to have "secretly" hosted an Israeli delegation to discuss security and military ties.

On 23 October, Khartoum officially recognised the Israeli state and pledged to establish diplomatic and economic relations in a deal sponsored by the incumbent US President Donald Trump. A day later, Washington said it would send $5 million worth of wheat to support Khartoum's efforts to overcome the economic crisis.