Iraq: Pro-Iran militias raid Baghdad massage parlour

An Iran-backed militia group raided a massage parlour in the Iraqi capital Baghdad yesterday, Rudaw reported.

Rab'Allah, a group linked to Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), released video footage via Telegram showing a group of masked members storming Shilan parlour shouting religious slogans and beat the women working there with clubs and sticks.

The group described its actions as an effort to "fight societal corruption".

Salons and spas have an infamous reputation in the country for being "prostitution hubs".

The group has been tied to several attacks in Iraq in recent months, including on local activists and anti-government protesters.

