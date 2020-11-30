Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Houthis claim killing of 8 Saudi soldiers in Marib

November 30, 2020 at 8:18 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Tribesmen loyal to the Houthi group chant slogans during an armed tribal gathering on 8 July 2020 on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen. [Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images]
Tribesmen loyal to the Houthi group chant slogans during an armed tribal gathering in Sana'a, Yemen, on 8 July 2020 [Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images]
 November 30, 2020 at 8:18 am

Yemen's Houthi rebel group has claimed the killing of eight Saudi soldiers in eastern Yemen, Anadolu reports.

"The missile force [of the group] managed, on Saturday evening, to target the joint operations room in the Tadawin camp in the Marib province, with a Badr-P ballistic missile, and the strike was accurate," the group's spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said late Sunday.

He added that the attack had killed eight Saudi commanders and soldiers, wounding seven others.

Yemen suffers from an ongoing war between the pro-government forces and the Houthi rebels, who have controlled several provinces, including the capital, Sanaa, since 2014.

Since March 2015, a Saudi-led Arab military coalition has been supporting forces loyal to the Yemeni government against the Iran-backed Houthis.

READ: Yemen's Houthi govt calls on southerners to resist Saudi-UAE occupation 

Categories
Middle EastNewsSaudi ArabiaYemen
Show Comments
Show Comments