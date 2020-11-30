Muslim scholars slam Saudi's anti-Muslim Brotherhood fatwa

The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) on Saturday condemned a Saudi fatwa that defamed the Muslim Brotherhood, describing the group as a "stray and terrorist" organisation, Quds Press reported.

In a statement signed by its President Dr Ahmad Al-Raysuni and Secretary-General Dr Ali Al-Qaradaghi, the Union said: "The Muslim Brotherhood is an Islamic group with a history of serving Islam, and accusing it of being stray, terrorist and criminal without proof is a false testimony."

Early this month, the Council of Senior Scholars and the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta in Saudi Arabia claimed that "the Muslim Brotherhood does not have any link to Islam and it is a stray group." The UAE fatwa body reiterated the Saudi fatwa.

The Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist group that does not represent Islam pic.twitter.com/ilUjYSK0xv — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) November 11, 2020

"The Muslim Brotherhood exists and is known around the globe and it has tens of thousands of members and supporters in every country, including Saudi Arabia," the IUMS' statement said, noting that the group has "political and advocacy presences in most of the world."

In addition, the Union said that defaming the Muslim Brotherhood through the statement of the Saudi Fatwa Commission angered Muslims in the kingdom and around the world, "but at the same time it appeased all the enemies of Islam on top of which the Zionist occupation state."

The Union said that defaming the Muslim Brotherhood came as a result of the "absolute submission" of the Council of Senior Scholars and the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta in Saudi Arabia to the political echelon "despite of its oppression and absurdity".

In its response to the Saudi fatwa, the Muslim Brotherhood said it is "an advocacy and reformatory, but not a terrorist" group.

The International Union of Muslim Scholar is an independent Muslim body based in Doha.

READ: Saudi Arabia has used the Muslim Brotherhood to exploit the religion of Islam