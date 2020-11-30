Netanyahu's son compares anti-government protesters to Daesh

Yair Netanyahu, the eldest son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has compared Israeli protesters calling for his father's resignation to Daesh.

In a post on Facebook, Yair uploaded a video previously released by his father's Likud Party in 2015 as part of its election campaign which showed a car carrying Daesh militants holding the group's "black flag".

Commenting on the video, Yair said: "I remembered where I saw the convoys carrying black flags" in reference to anti-Netanyahu protesters who travel in caravans while raising black flags to illustrate mourning democracy in Israel.

The video has since been removed from Facebook.

In response, the Black Flag movement described Yair as a parasite, saying: "He compares the black flags to ISIS [Daesh]: Netanyahu the Elder is a failure in [managing] Corona, the economy and a general failure. A good father would allow his son to live an independent life and receive the care he needs."

This is not the first time that Yair– who lives with his parents at the official Prime Minister's residence – has made controversial statements.

Earlier this year, he posted an offensive picture of the Hindu goddess Durga to attack his father's critics while last year he came under criticism after publishing several tweets denying the existence of Palestine because there is no "P" in the Arabic language.

