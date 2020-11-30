Portuguese / Spanish / English

WHO stops financial support for 10,000 health workers in Yemen

November 30, 2020 at 10:53 am | Published in: International Organisations, Middle East, News, WHO, Yemen
A volunteer doctor offers poor persons free medical treatments and medicines through an initiative staged by volunteer doctors on 9 July 2020 in Sana'a, Yemen. Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday that due to lack of funding, it had been forced to stop financial support for about 10,000 health workers in Yemen.

"Due to an unprecedented financial gap, WHO & health partners have been unable to continue their financial support to the health care workforce in Yemen. Up to 10K health workers are affected," WHO's Yemen office said on Twitter.

"More funds are needed now more than ever to enable the continuation of this support," it added.

International aid organisations have been calling on donors to support their humanitarian work in Yemen, warning that funding gaps have affected many of their essential programmes in the war torn country.

