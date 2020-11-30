WHO stops financial support for 10,000 health workers in Yemen

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday that due to lack of funding, it had been forced to stop financial support for about 10,000 health workers in Yemen.

"Due to an unprecedented financial gap, WHO & health partners have been unable to continue their financial support to the health care workforce in Yemen. Up to 10K health workers are affected," WHO's Yemen office said on Twitter.

"More funds are needed now more than ever to enable the continuation of this support," it added.

Due to an unprecedented financial gap, @WHO & health partners have been unable to continue their financial support to the health care workforce in #Yemen. Up to 10K health workers are affected. More funds are needed now more than ever to enable the continuation of this support. pic.twitter.com/BRyMchs6jr — WHO Yemen (@WHOYemen) November 28, 2020

International aid organisations have been calling on donors to support their humanitarian work in Yemen, warning that funding gaps have affected many of their essential programmes in the war torn country.

MSF: Yemeni cancer clinic hit by heavy weapons