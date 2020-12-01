Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Algeria hands two ex-PMs 5-year jail terms 

December 1, 2020 at 10:10 am | Published in: Africa, Algeria, News
Algerian security forces gather outside the Sidi Mhamed court in the capital Algiers, during the corruption trial of Algeria ex-PMs, Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal on 10 December 2019 [RYAD KRAMDI/AFP via Getty Images]
Algerian security forces gather outside the Sidi Mhamed court in the capital Algiers, during the corruption trial of Algeria ex-PMs, Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal on 10 December 2019 [RYAD KRAMDI/AFP via Getty Images]
 December 1, 2020 at 10:10 am

Algeria yesterday sentenced two former prime ministers to five years in jail.  "A national penal judge, specialised in combating economic and financial crimes, has sentenced Abdelmalek Sellal and Mohamed Ouyahia to five years in prison," An-Nahar quoted legal sources as saying.

The sources added that the judge had ruled that the public case shall lapse with respect to the defendants, Zaalan Abdel-Ghani and Sallal, over a "misdemeanor of the hidden financing of the electoral campaign in Algeria."

The ruling came after a number of charges were brought against the defendants, including "granting undue privileges, deliberate waste of public money, abuse of employment, and hidden financing of the country's electoral campaign."

READ: Algeria's parliament speaker accuses UAE of targeting revolutionary Arab positions 

Categories
AfricaAlgeriaNews
Show Comments
Show Comments