Egypt man returns to life after 'dying' from covid

One of the large private hospitals in Egypt on Saturday announced the death of an Egyptian citizen after the deterioration of his health due to coronavirus, but the man was later found alive, RT reported.

The hospital declared the man was dead and called an ambulance to take him to his family in order for him to be buried.

However, before he was discharged, one of the doctors raised doubts about the man's condition and carried out cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) pm him and the man was revived. The ambulance was then cancelled.

Dr Amjad Abdul-Hamid, head of ambulances department in Al-Minufiyah Governorate, told Al-Watan newspaper that an ambulance was called for the hospital, but the crew were shocked to discover that the man "returned to life" after receiving CPR.

Abdul-Hamid said that the man was moved to a government hospital to resume his treatment.

READ: Outbreak of COVID-19 among doctors at Egypt hospital