Libyan parties start fourth round of talks in Tangier

A Libyan official has confirmed that the fourth round of the Libyan national dialogue started on Monday in the city of Tangier, northern Morocco, Anadolu has reported.

The details were provided on Monday by a media official in the Tripoli-based Libyan House of Representatives, Taha Khaled Al-Jafari. This round of talks, he explained, are scheduled to last for two days.

The three previous sessions between the parliament and the High Council of State were held in the Moroccan city of Bouznika. The first took place between 6 and 10 September; the second was held between 2 and 6 October; and the third was between 3 and 5 November.

A consultative meeting of the Libyan House of Representative was held in Tangier between 23 and 28 November, in the presence of more than 120 Libyan deputies from Tobruk and Tripoli.

According to the meeting's final statement, the Libyan MPs agreed to hold a parliamentary session in the city of Ghadames.

For years, the Libyan legislative and executive institutions have been divided due to the ongoing armed conflict in the country. Thousands of lives have been lost, and a massive amount of damage has been caused by the fighting.