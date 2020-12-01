Portuguese / Spanish / English

Libyan parties start fourth round of talks in Tangier

December 1, 2020 at 11:27 am | Published in: Africa, Libya, Morocco, News
Nasser Bourita (C), Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chairs a meeting of representatives of Libya's rival administrations in the coastal town of Bouznika, south of Rabat, on September 6, 2020. - The meeting takes place more than two weeks after both sides announced a surprise ceasefire. Dubbed "Libyan Dialogue", the talks brought together five members of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and five from a parliament headquartered in the eastern Libyan city of Tobruk. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Nasser Bourita (C), Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chairs a meeting of representatives of Libya's rival administrations in the coastal town of Bouznika, south of Rabat, on September 6, 2020. - [FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images]
A Libyan official has confirmed that the fourth round of the Libyan national dialogue started on Monday in the city of Tangier, northern Morocco, Anadolu has reported.

The details were provided on Monday by a media official in the Tripoli-based Libyan House of Representatives, Taha Khaled Al-Jafari. This round of talks, he explained, are scheduled to last for two days.

The three previous sessions between the parliament and the High Council of State were held in the Moroccan city of Bouznika. The first took place between 6 and 10 September; the second was held between 2 and 6 October; and the third was between 3 and 5 November.

A consultative meeting of the Libyan House of Representative was held in Tangier between 23 and 28 November, in the presence of more than 120 Libyan deputies from Tobruk and Tripoli.

According to the meeting's final statement, the Libyan MPs agreed to hold a parliamentary session in the city of Ghadames.

For years, the Libyan legislative and executive institutions have been divided due to the ongoing armed conflict in the country. Thousands of lives have been lost, and a massive amount of damage has been caused by the fighting.

