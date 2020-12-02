Lebanon summons interior minister over judiciary corruption claims

The Lebanese Attorney General, Judge Ghassan Oweidat, has summoned Interior Minister Mohamed Fahmi for questioning over his remarks about widespread corruption in the judicial system and among judges.

The Lebanese News Agency yesterday reported that the Attorney General has also summoned the host of "Sar el Waqt" political talk show, Marcel Ghanem, who hosted the minister on Friday.

During the interview with Ghanem, the Lebanese interior minister said corruption rates in Lebanon are very high, especially among parliamentarians, judges, retired officers and mayors, adding that most of them violate the law.

According to Fahmi, about 95 per cent of the Lebanese judges are corrupt.

The Lebanese Supreme Judicial Council described the allegations as "unacceptable, intolerable and untrue".

