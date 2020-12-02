Normalisation has included the deliberate humiliation of the UAE

The roses with which the UAE welcomed the first Israeli aircraft to land in the country of Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, who was known for his historic hostility to normalisation, were repaid by Israel's humiliating investigation and inspection of its Emirati visitors. Whoever understands Netanyahu's mentality will know that returning Emirati passengers from Ben Gurion Airport and insulting those who wanted to take selfies with him (as well as similar incidents) were intentional acts on his part, and that the Zionists were striving to prove to their far right conservative supporters that they have the upper hand in the normalisation situation.

At the same time, the Emiratis are trying in vain to convince themselves otherwise. The UAE authorities, which have banned public gatherings as part of the strict preventive measures to combat the pandemic, are the same people who gave the go ahead for the first Jewish wedding in the Emirates to be held, despite the fact that more guests than are allowed under the Covid-19 regulations attended and did not follow the rules of social distancing.

The most painful situation for the Bin Zayed regime were the Israeli theatrics that mocked the Emirates and its desert and high temperatures. Earlier, Israeli Channel 12 ridiculed Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed and the signing of a peace agreement between Israel and the UAE "after long years of not fighting at all," stating that the UAE has served the interests of Israel for centuries. Moreover, Netanyahu hastened to delete a tweet after being mocked in the occupation state for saying that the UAE is a democracy.

What is most astonishing to Israeli political analysts regarding normalisation with the Emirates, is the fact that many UAE officials and others close to Bin Zayed have rushed to take advantage of the situation in service of their own commercial interests instead of considering the supreme interests of the country, not to mention those same officials' lack of principles or values.

How could anyone with common sense explain the eagerness of Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Nahyan, a member of the ruling family in Abu Dhabi, to buy the Beitar Jerusalem Football Club, whose fans are among the most extreme and racist, known for cursing our noble Messenger, Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), and shouting "Death to the Arabs" on the terraces? The word "Beitar" has a particular historical significance for Zionists.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, Ahmed Bin Sultan, said proudly in an interview on Israeli TV that he visited the occupation state in 2001, a full 19 years before his country officially announced its normalising of relations with Tel Aviv.

Such remarkable identification with Israel and subservience to the Zionists did not stop the arrogance of Netanyahu and his followers who enjoyed humiliating the UAE. Among the most arrogant acts of Israel was the initial rejection of a deal for the US to sell F-35 aircraft to the UAE, before approving it under pressure.

This is all happening as the ruling regime in the UAE will never stand with the Palestinians. However, Palestine does not need the Emirates to defend its people's rights, for Allah is the true guardian of the Palestinians, alongside the free Arab people and all around the world who stand up for freedom and justice. All we ask now is that Bin Zayed and his entourage manage to preserve their dignity and control their subjugation to Israel, which will never result in anything but bitterness for them.

