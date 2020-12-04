Arab-Israeli medical team in Gaza to assist in Covid-19 response

A team of ten Palestinian doctors who hold Israeli citizenship arrived in the Gaza Strip on Thursday to carry out essential surgery and assist medical teams dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, Anadolu has reported.

The Director General of Pharmacies in the Ministry of Health, Munir Al-Borsh, told the news agency that the doctors include orthopaedic specialists, neurologists, heart surgeons and mental health experts. He pointed out that the team has been visiting Gaza for years to provide medical services, but this is the first visit since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the besieged enclave.

Al-Borsh explained that the medical team carried medical and surgical equipment with them as well as essential drugs. They will perform surgical procedures on a number of patients.

The besieged Gaza Strip has been witnessing a steady increase in the number of coronavirus infections which threatens to turn into a real disaster. According to the latest statistics, released yesterday, as many as 23,023 people have been infected with Covid-19.

