EU orders Israel to investigate Palestinian child's death

The European Union (EU) has ordered a further investigation into the case of a 15-year-old Palestinian shot dead by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

Ali Ayman Saleh Nasser was hit by a bullet in his abdomen during a protest he was observing against illegal Israeli settlements at Al-Mughayyir village, near Ramallah, on Friday.

"This shocking incident must be swiftly and fully investigated by the Israeli authorities in order to bring the perpetrators to justice," said the EU delegation responsible for Palestinian affairs.

Israeli forces attacked the Palestinians who were throwing stones at them with bullets from the entrance to the village as "riot dispersal means".

A statement released by the Israeli military said that its security forces had used 0.22 Ruger ammunition during the protest. Those bullets are smaller and less powerful than normal rounds but are still lethal.

"The [Israel Defense Forces] is aware of the claim that there were wounded Palestinians, and one Palestinian fatality. Following this incident, a military police investigation has been launched," it added.

Ali was rushed to a hospital in the occupied Palestinian city of Ramallah where he was declared dead, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned the shooting of Ali as "a new crime added to the occupation's long record".

"May Ali's soul rest in eternal peace," he added.

The EU further denounced the "shocking" killing on Twitter, adding the "incident must be swiftly and fully investigated".

"How many more Palestinian children will be subject to the excessive use of lethal force by the Israeli security forces?" it asked.

14 years old child Ali Abu Alia was killed yesterday in Al Mughair village near Ramallah. Children enjoy special protection under international law. How many more Palestinian children will be subject to the excessive use of lethal force by the Israeli security forces? 1/2 pic.twitter.com/8RHbDQhhrz — EU and Palestinians (@EUpalestinians) December 5, 2020

US Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, also took to Twitter to express his outrage at the killing, calling it "appalling and unacceptable." He wrote: "Children enjoy special protection under international law and must be protected from violence."

Ali's funeral was held in Al-Mughayyir village on Saturday with thousands of Palestinians attending.