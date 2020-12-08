Iraq FM warns Iran against interfering in Gulf affairs

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned Iran against interfering in Gulf affairs, calling on the Islamic Republic to have relations based on openness.

Hussein told Bahraini newspapers on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue Conference that the dispute with Iran concerns some interference in Iraq's internal affairs, stressing that it is not in Tehran's interest to interfere in the affairs of a neighbouring country.

He added that the Iranian-American conflict has impacted Iraq, stressing that Baghdad seeks to consolidate relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

"This is done through two tracks, the first through cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council and arranging collective matters, and the other track is through cooperation with the Gulf states in a bilateral manner," he said.

Hussein called on the Gulf states to develop economic cooperation with Iraq, participate in reconstruction operations and stimulate religious tourism.

