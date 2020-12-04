Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq's Al-Sadr calls for restoring 'Shia House'

December 4, 2020 at 8:58 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Poster of Sadrist Movement Leader Muqtada al-Sadr is seen as Iraqi demonstrators gather at Tahrir Square to carry out an anti-government protest ahead of Friday prayer in Baghdad, Iraq on 3 January 2020. [Murtadha Sudani - Anadolu Agency]
Leader of Iraq's Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, yesterday called for a restoration of what he called the 'Shia House'.

"Amid a clear and brazen transgression against God, his messenger and his imams by a group of impious and unaware boys, through which they are trying to discredit the revolutionaries, reform, religion and doctrine, supported by the external forces of evil and some personalities inside," Al-Sadr said on Twitter, it as become "urgent", he continued, to restore the Shia community and to "raise the flag of There is no god but Allah, Mohammed as is his Messenger, Ali Ibn Abi Talib as his imam."

Al-Sadr's remarks come after a number of Shia forces recently supported Iraq's so-called "Civil State Project" which seeks to unite Shia sects as a single group.

