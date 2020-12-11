Turkey: 4 stray puppies rescued as snowfall increases
Municipal workers rescue 4 puppies from the snow in Van, Turkey, some 2,225 metres above sea level ib 11 December 2020, they were taken to a rehabilitation centre for care
December 11, 2020 at 10:58 am
Four puppies are seen in snow as they being rescued from freezing by municipal workers at Kurubas Pass at an altitude of 2 thousand 225 meters, in Van province of Turkey on 11 December 2020. [Özkan Bilgin – Anadolu Agency]
