Turkey: 4 stray puppies rescued as snowfall increases

Municipal workers rescue 4 puppies from the snow in Van, Turkey, some 2,225 metres above sea level ib 11 December 2020, they were taken to a rehabilitation centre for care
December 11, 2020 at 10:58 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Turkey, Videos & Photo Stories
 December 11, 2020 at 10:58 am
Four puppies are seen in snow as they being rescued from freezing by municipal workers at Kurubas Pass at an altitude of 2 thousand 225 meters, in Van province of Turkey on 11 December 2020. [Özkan Bilgin – Anadolu Agency]
