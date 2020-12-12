Sudan confiscates Bin Laden's farm, ends services of 30 ambassadors

The Empowerment Elimination, Anti-Corruption, and Funds Recovery Committee in Sudan announced the confiscation of a farm owned by former Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden as well as ending the services of 30 ambassadors from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In addition, it was reported that land would be seized under the possession of officials of the regime led by former President Omar Al-Bashir.

Deputy Chairman of the committee and a member of the Sovereignty Council Mohamed Al-Faki affirmed that the committee ended the services of 30 ambassadors at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, due to their ties with the previous regime.

Committee member Salah Manna disclosed in a press conference, reported by Sputnik, that the state had recovered a farm owned by Bin Laden, which had been seized from one of the officials of the former regime.

Manna mentioned the seizure of the Holborn company, affiliated with the Popular Defence Forces (PDF), which was working to receive and distribute funds to the defunct regime's wings.

Committee member Wagdi Saleh revealed the existence of an account containing hundreds of millions of foreign currencies at the Islamic Solidarity Bank of Sudan. The account received the funds from two former governors of the Central Bank of Sudan who used to sell foreign currencies on the black market to the supporters of the former regime, with 30 per cent gains in favour of the former president and his office.

READ: US, Sudan resume talks on removing Khartoum from terrorism list

Saleh indicated that the committee had recovered thousands of acres and plots of land from the leaders of the former regime.

Since the fall of Al-Bashir's regime in April 2019, the committee has been active in recovering billions of dollars, land, and properties from the leaders of the former regime.

Bin Laden lived in Sudan in the 1990s and was the reason behind Washington's decision to blacklist Khartoum.

Mohamed Ismat, a leader of the Forces of Freedom and Change that led the popular movement against Al-Bashir, confirmed that in addition to the funds seized in the country, the leaders of the former regime own about $64 billion in banks abroad.