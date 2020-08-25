Sudan removes 151 judges over their association with Bashir regime

The Empowerment Elimination, Anti-Corruption and Funds Recovery Committee of Sudan on Sunday removed 151 judges from their posts as a result of their association with the regime of former President Omar Al-Bashir and its security apparatus.

Committee spokesman, Salah Manna, told reporters in Khartoum that the committee has also taken possession of five money transfer ATMs owned by the dissolved National Congress Party and transferred them to the Ministry of Finance as well as dissolved the board of directors of the Nile Bank, which is owned by the leader of the dissolved National Congress Party, Haji Atta Al-Mannan.

Manna added that the committee also expelled six board members of the Family Bank, 30 Sudanese Airlines workers, 341 employees in the Ministry of Energy and Mining, 55 employees in the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, and six employees in the Civil Aviation Authority.

Manna explained that the committee decided to terminate the working contracts of a number of professors from the International University of Africa and the university’s Board of Trustees over their association with the previous regime.

Committee member Wajdi Saleh said the committee has also recovered plots of land, real estate, and shares in two companies and ended the employment of a number of staff members in several bodies and ministries.

READ: Sudan slams ‘attempts to dismantle national army’