Sudan slams 'attempts to dismantle national army'

There are a number of “organised campaigns” that are seeking to dismantle the Sudanese army, the chairman of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, said yesterday.

“Some losers seek to attach their failures to the military institutions,” Al-Sudani newspaper quoted Burhan as saying.

He stressed that the Sudanese army would remain “patient because the Sudanese people chose to be patient.”

“There are some trends which want to kidnap the revolution and we in the armed forces will not allow that,” the chief of staff reiterated, noting that the military had “sided with the people not with a party.”

“We offered all the help to the government, but they did nothing,” Burhan said.

The army toppled longtime dictator Omar Al-Bashir on 11 April 2019, after months of popular demonstrations calling for his resignation. It then formed a joint military-civilian body to rule over the country until democratic elections could be held.

