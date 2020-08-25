Sudan FM: My ministry was not ordered to normalise ties with Israel

Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister Omar Qamar Al-Din Ismail stressed yesterday that his ministry was not ordered to normalise ties with Israel, RT reported.

He said that he was “surprised” by the claims made by his ministry’s spokesman regarding an eminent announcement of a normalisation deal with Israel.

Ismail, who joined the transitional office in July, added: “There are no talks between Sudan and Israel.”

“Ambassador Haidar Badawi was sacked as an official spokesman for the ministry after his remarks about normalisation with Israel, as well as for the violation of the ministry’s rules.”

The ministry, he continued, has been working on a code for Sudan’s external policy and this would be proposed to the ministerial council for approval.

It is also working to remove itself from the US list of the countries that sponsor terror.

Commenting on Badawi’s remarks, Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said he expected a diplomatic breakthrough with an African state in the coming months.

In an interview with the Israeli TV Channel 13, he said: “There will be, this year, an additional [agreement] with an African country, in my estimation Sudan, that will also sign a peace agreement with the State of Israel.”

The Times of Israel reported Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying in February that Israel and Sudan were “discussing rapid normalisation”.

