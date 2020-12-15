Bangladesh, China submit envoy credentials to Turkey president

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today received credentials from envoys of five countries.

Erdogan welcomed the new ambassadors of China, Japan, Luxembourg, Latvia and Bangladesh at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Liu Shaobin of China, Kazuhiro Suzuki of Japan, Angele Da Cruz of Luxembourg, Peteris Vaivars of Latvia, and Mosud Mannan of Bangladesh separately presented their credentials, according to Turkey's Presidency.

Da Cruz previously served as charge d'affaires at the Luxembourg Embassy in Praia, Cape Verde, while Vaivars was Latvia's ambassador to the Republic of Korea and Mannan served as Bangladesh's envoy to Uzbekistan, the presidency said in separate statements.

