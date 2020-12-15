Portuguese / Spanish / English

Bangladesh, China submit envoy credentials to Turkey president

December 15, 2020 at 2:56 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Bangladesh, China, Europe & Russia, Japan, Latvia, Luxembourg, News, Turkey
ANKARA, TURKEY - DECEMBER 15: Chinese Ambassador to Ankara, Liu Shaobin (2nd R) is seen after presenting the letter of credence to President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on December 15, 2020. ( Emin Sansar - Anadolu Agency )
Chinese Ambassador to Ankara, Liu Shaobin (2nd R) is seen after presenting the letter of credence to President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on December 15, 2020 [Emin Sansar - Anadolu Agency]
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today received credentials from envoys of five countries.

Erdogan welcomed the new ambassadors of China, Japan, Luxembourg, Latvia and Bangladesh at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Liu Shaobin of China, Kazuhiro Suzuki of Japan, Angele Da Cruz of Luxembourg, Peteris Vaivars of Latvia, and Mosud Mannan of Bangladesh separately presented their credentials, according to Turkey's Presidency.

Da Cruz previously served as charge d'affaires at the Luxembourg Embassy in Praia, Cape Verde, while Vaivars was Latvia's ambassador to the Republic of Korea and Mannan served as Bangladesh's envoy to Uzbekistan, the presidency said in separate statements.

