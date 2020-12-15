Qatar investment in Turkey hits $22bn in 2019

Qatar's Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) and the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey Investment Office recently co-hosted a virtual seminar on the occasion of the 6th Qatar-Turkey Supreme Strategic Committee and the 1st anniversary of the two organisations' collaboration.

According to the Peninsula, the seminar highlighted the key achievements of their partnership and celebrated the launch of the first joint report on Qatar and Turkey's bilateral investment relations, entitled "Qatar & Turkey: Unlocking sustainable investment opportunities across the economic spectrum".

READ: Turkey and Iran resolve 'misunderstanding' over Erdogan poem

Turkey's Ambassador to Qatar Dr Mehmet Mustafa Göksu said: "The 6th session of Supreme Strategic Committee, which we hosted in Ankara on November 26 proved the increasing importance of the Turkey-Qatar economic partnership overall."

While IPA Qatar CEO Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani said on the occasion: "Today, we celebrate together our bilateral collaboration and the launch of our joint report, which showcases the two countries' resiliency, business-friendly environment, and sector-diverse opportunities that Qatar presents to Turkish investors and vice versa."

Following the 6th Supreme Strategic Committee held in Turkey, ten agreements were signed between two countries, bringing the total number of agreements signed as a result of Qatari-Turkish meetings to 62.

Over 675 Turkish companies operate in Qatar and this continues to rise amid growing investment ties between Ankara and Doha, which is said to have increased 2.5 times between 2013 and 2019. Qatari investments last year in Turkey reportedly stood at $22 billion.

READ: Qatar seeks projects to invest in India