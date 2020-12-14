Qatar seeks projects to invest in India 

India and Qatar on Friday agreed to set up a task force to identify projects in India for investment by the gas-rich Gulf nation, the Economic Times reports Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan saying.

"I reiterated Qatar's role as a reliable supplier of LNG and LPG. We also agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the energy sector and move beyond the buyer-seller relationship to a comprehensive one, including two-way investments," Pradhan said in reference to Doha's ability to provide liquified natural gas and liquified petroleum gas.

According to reports, India imports 8.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum from Qatar under a long-term contract.

