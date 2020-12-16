Lebanon's parliament speaker: 'Govt formation completely stalled'

The path to forming a new Lebanese government is completely blocked, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said in statements published yesterday, adding that he hopes that French President Emmanuel Macron will be able to provide assistance in his upcoming visit.

Divided politicians have been unable to agree on forming a new government since the resignation of the last cabinet following the deadly Beirut port explosion on 4 August, which deepened Lebanon's stifling economic and financial crises.

Berri told the Lebanese Al-Joumhouria newspaper: "We entered a tunnel and I do not know how we will get out. We have become in a deplorable state, and the g

overnment situation is completely blocked."

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and President Michel Aoun revealed their differences over government candidates in two statements on Monday, in which they exchanged accusations of obstructing the formation of a new government.

Berri, an ally of Hezbollah, stated: "As for why this blockage, only the President of the Republic and PM-designate can answer this question. We hope that French President Emmanuel Macron manages to do something during his upcoming visit, and we only have to wait."

Macron is scheduled to visit Lebanon later this month for the third visit since the Beirut port explosion.

READ: Ex-Lebanon PM refuses to be questioned over Beirut blast