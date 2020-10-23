Lebanon: Hariri to head government with majority of parliament votes

Former Lebanese Prime Minister and leader of the Future Movement Saad Hariri is heading towards assuming the post of Lebanon’s prime minister to form the new government.

Despite what many parliamentary blocs announced after finishing most of the mandatory parliamentary consultations to name the new prime minister, a general tendency to appoint Hariri for the position was shown.

The Lebanese constitution stipulates that the members of parliament, including independent deputies and parliamentary blocs, nominate a candidate for the position of prime minister. Following this, the president assigns the person who wins the majority of votes to form a new government, after consulting with the speaker of parliament.

Two of Lebanon’s former prime ministers, MP Najib Mikati and MP Tammam Salam, along with Deputy Speaker of parliament Elie Ferzli, announced the nomination of Hariri as the next prime minister.

Mikati expressed his hope that the Lebanese political forces work together to form a performant government capable of carrying out the required reforms, restoring the trust of the people and the international community.

