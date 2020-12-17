Israel: Netanyahu names new Mossad chief without Gantz's knowledge

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he had chosen deputy head of Mossad to be the next chief of the Israeli spy agency without the knowledge of his coalition partner Defence Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, local media reported.

Following the announcement, Gantz hailed the Mossad official's experience, he voiced his fury at not being consulted ahead of the decision.

"The Mossad has great and significant challenges in safeguarding the security of the State of Israel. We will wait for the approval of the Goldberg Commission and wish Dalet success in his position," the Times of Israel reported Gantz saying in a statement, referencing the official by his Hebrew initial 'Dalet' for D.

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu did not inform Gantz about the nomination due to deep distrust between them. Reports linked this to claims that Gantz's mobile was hacked by Iranians.

Once D is approved by the Goldberg Commission, he will take over responsibilities from the current head Yossi Cohen in July Cohen has been in the position since January 2016.

