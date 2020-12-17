Yemen: Houthis take over Tawakkol Karman's home in Sanaa

Yemeni Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Tawakkol Karman said on Tuesday that Houthi fighters raided her home and office in Sanaa and took control of them after stealing furniture, the Shebab news website reported.

Taking to Facebook, Karman said: "Days ago, the Houthis took over my home and office located in Al-Ziraa neighbourhood in the capital Sanaa. They stole the furniture and are still staying at my home."

She added: "This is the nature of the militias and thief gangs and pirates. Nothing strange."

"I stress, when Sanaa is liberated, all private and public rights will go back to their owners; otherwise, everything is nothing without Sanaa."

The Houthis previously broke into Karman's home in 2014 when they carried out their coup against the Yemeni authorities.

Since then, the group's fighters have stormed the homes and properties of scores of their political opponents, including military members and civilians.

