France: Migrants stage protest, demand residency permit

Thousands of migrants in France on Friday staged demonstrations demanding permission to stay, Anadolu Agency reports.

Coinciding the International Day of Migrants on Dec. 18, activists had gathered in Richelieu-Drouot Square in the capital Paris and marched to the perimeter of the city's municipal building.

Police, who placed intensive security measures, did not allow the crowd to approach the municipality.

Carrying anti-government banners, demonstrators, demanded that they be granted a residency permit and housing opportunities.

Other French cities like Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Strasbourg, Rennes, Nantes, and Bordeaux also witnessed similar demonstrations and various programs related to migrants.

Organisers reacted to President Emmanuel Macron's failure to take any steps towards migrants.

Migrants had previously also held demonstrations in many cities, thrice in Paris, demanding basic rights and facilities.

READ: UK to reject asylum seekers passing through 'safe' third country