Qatar faces new shocking figures as deaths of Nepalese migrant workers ahead of the 2022 World Cup are at their highest level for at least three years, Sportsmail revealed.

According to Sportsmail's report, just two years before from the World Cup final, figures shows 67 Nepalese migrants died in Qatar between 16 July and 15 November.

Nepal's Foreign Employment Promotion Board (FEPB) also revealed that 104 deaths were registered in the year from 16 July 2019 to 15 July 2020.

The current death tolls for this year put figures on track to reach 160 by mid-July 2021, as the human toll among the Gulf state's second-largest migrant community has increased despite promises of reform in response to a global backlash over worker fatalities, the report says.

There are currently over 400,000 Nepalese citizens residing and working in the State of Qatar.

