US army probes creation of black market for selling pork in Kuwait

US Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) has confirmed it is currently investigating a pork smuggling ring among US forces in Kuwait, Task & Purpose news website revealed on Friday.

"I can confirm Special Agents from the US Army Criminal Investigation Command are investigating allegations of abuse and illegal resale of pork products at [Army and Air Force Exchange Service] in Kuwait," Task & Purpose reported Chris Grey, spokesman for CID, saying.

He added: "Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigative process."

Task & Purpose said that this came after a post was found in the unofficial Army Reddit channel showing a piece of what appears to be a flyer saying pork products "will no longer be sold at the PX due to the creation of a Black Market Ring off post."

It also said "the penalty for SELLING pork off post is a life sentence. A $30 bundle of pork sells for upwards of $200 off post. Until CID completes their investigation, pork will not be sold at the PX."

Kuwaiti laws strictly criminalise the promotion and sale of pork.

