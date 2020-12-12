Oman: Controversy over international school's curriculum 

Activists on social media have circulated a picture of the curriculum of an international school in Oman, sparking widespread controversy.

A picture of a fifth-grade book taught at Al-Ibdaa International School showed a map of the Middle East in which Palestine was replaced with Israel.

The school pointed out that the teacher added the map that she took from a website to the curriculum without informing the administration.

Activists noted that some students complained to the school administration regarding the matter, prompting some parents to discuss the incident on social media platforms.

Activists stated that the school administration had expelled the teacher in question.

"We would like to point out that we are conducting thorough evaluations of our curricula, and we cancel everything that might prejudice our religious and national principles," the school administration conveyed.

The administration added: "Al-Ibdaa Academy is eager to emphasise the values ​​and ideals on which it was established, which are based on providing the best global educational systems, within a value framework that contributes to building the personalities of our students in a balanced manner in all respects, especially with regard to the belief in the justice of the nation's issues, the most importantly the Palestinian cause."