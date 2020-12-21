Yemen hospital appeals to save conjoined newborn twins

Doctors in the Al-Sabeen Maternal Hospital in the Yemeni capital Sanaa have called for urgent help to save the lives of conjoined twins who were born on Wednesday.

Dr. Majda Al-Khatib, head of Al-Sabeen Hospital where the boys were born, told AFP that they were in a "critical condition" and needed surgery that can only be carried out abroad.

"An echocardiogram showed that each of the two children had their own heart, though the position of the heart of one of them is not normal, which gives hope for their survival," she said, adding that the hospital's modest capabilities cannot help determine whether or not the twins have connected organs.

She called on the warring parties to cooperate and allow the babies to travel abroad to undergo separation surgery.

The United Nations has classified Yemen as the worst humanitarian disaster, with food security rates among Yemeni children having fallen to their lowest rates.

