'Turkey expects US to review its sanction decision'

The Turkish defense minister on Tuesday said his country bought Russian missile defense system in line with national interests as Moscow responded positively and Turkey made its planning accordingly, reports Anadolu Agency.

Hulusi Akar, speaking at Aksaz naval base in the Marmaris district of Turkey's western Mugla province, delivered remarks on Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) imposed by the US and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as on Syria.

Akar said Turkey opted to buy the Russian S-400 system in a bid to ensure the national defense of the country and noted that the US sanctions were not befitting to relations of the two allies.

Russia responded positively to this issue, and Turkey made its military, economic, and technological planning in this regard.

READ: 'Sanctions on Turkey aim to prevent Russia's influence, not undermine Ankara's military capabilities', Pompeo

Inspection and controls of the S-400 system are underway based on the activity plan set by the parties, Akar also noted.

The sanctions will have a negative impact on Turkey's activities with NATO and the US to some extent, he stressed, calling on the US government to reassess the situation from both military and political points of view.

Turkey and its armed forces are no ordinary powers, Akar further noted, adding that no actor could do anything in the Middle East region while acting without, or against, the Turkish Armed Forces.