Egypt receives nearly 5,000 divorce cases a month

Egypt's top Islamic scholar said that the country's religious authority receives between 4,000 and 4,800 divorce cases every month, citing couples' lack of awareness and understanding of each other's rights as reasons for the increase in cases.

In remarks in a seminar organised by the Al Watan newspaper on Monday, Mufti Shawky Allam added that divorce has been taking place for frivolous reasons, warning husbands against divorcing their wives unless there are no solutions to their problems.

He also urged divorce officials to discuss the problems with them and to provide advice.

Egypt witnessed 211,600 divorce cases in 2018, according to the state-run statistics agency, the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics.

