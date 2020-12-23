Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel: Ultra-Orthodox Jews protest draft-dodger's arrest

December 23, 2020 at 8:24 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News
Ultra Orthodox Jewish people stage a protest against compulsory military service in Jerusalem on March 28, 2017 (Gil Cohen Magen - Anadolu Agency )
Over a thousand ultra-Orthodox Jews opposed to compulsory military service blocked roads in Jerusalem on Tuesday following a man's arrest, reports Anadolu Agency.

Demonstrators gathered near the central bus station in West Jerusalem to protest the detention of a 20-year-old student at a Jewish religious school for rejecting his mandatory conscription.

Israeli police intervened, with clashes breaking out between the two sides, and a police officer was slightly injured.

The vast majority of ultra-Orthodox Jews, or Haredis, who make up 10% of Israel's population, refuse to join the Israeli army on the grounds that they cannot fulfill their religious duties.

Their opposition to military service often causes tensions with security forces.

Haredis, living mainly in the cities of Jerusalem and Bnei Brak, do not accept the secular education system in the country and receive their education only in their own religious schools.

WATCH: Orthodox Jews protest against Zionism in Jerusalem

